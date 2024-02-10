Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.60

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 15247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 261.0% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

