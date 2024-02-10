IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

NYSE:IRS opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 99.91% and a return on equity of 26.26%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65,312 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 169,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

