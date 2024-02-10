Iterum Therapeutics plc to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iterum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61.

ITRM stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.41. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne bought 20,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,870.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,870.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,500 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

