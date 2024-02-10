J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,357 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.