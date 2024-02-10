J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 87,373 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,373 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

