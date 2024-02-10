J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $198.98 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

