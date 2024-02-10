J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,804 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BTI opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

