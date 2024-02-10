J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,119 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

