J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

