J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

XT opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

