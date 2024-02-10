J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 168,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.9 %

AB stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.59%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

