J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average is $196.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

