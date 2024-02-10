J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $370,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VIOG opened at $107.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

