J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $291.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.97 and a 200 day moving average of $403.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.64 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

