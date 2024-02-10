J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,012,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,389,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.