J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $179.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

