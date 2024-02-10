J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $228.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.74. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $231.61. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

