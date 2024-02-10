J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.60

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and traded as low as $12.94. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 134,286 shares trading hands.
J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
