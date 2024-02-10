Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $145.54 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

