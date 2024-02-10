Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 363,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 30.32% of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IDVO opened at $29.13 on Friday. Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $34.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

