Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter.

IGF opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.907 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

