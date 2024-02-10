Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 127,381 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,154,000 after buying an additional 145,846 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,971,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 197,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

