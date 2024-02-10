Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.11 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,358 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of New York Community Bancorp worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

In other news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. DA Davidson lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

