Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.57 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

