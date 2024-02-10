Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.63 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Bentley Systems worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

