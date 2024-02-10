Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of THOR Industries worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $169,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in THOR Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $118.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $122.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.