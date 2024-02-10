Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $327,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

