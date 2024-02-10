Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,390 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $181.50 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $112.57 and a 1-year high of $181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

