Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,318 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

