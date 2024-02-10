Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

