Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

