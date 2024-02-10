Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Cut by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 5.0% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.93. The firm has a market cap of $377.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

