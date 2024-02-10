Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,593,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $646.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.32 and a 52-week high of $660.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

