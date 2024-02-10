Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,058.92

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,058.92 ($13.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.04). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.04), with a volume of 185,597 shares changing hands.

KNOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.30) to GBX 1,000 ($12.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,301 ($16.31).

The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,393.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,058.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,272.73%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

