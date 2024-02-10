Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of K stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

