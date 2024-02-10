Kenneth J. Fasola Sells 12,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CNC stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 578,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 967.7% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

