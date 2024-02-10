Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 94 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $234.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

