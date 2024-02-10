Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0843 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

