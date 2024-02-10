Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Up 2.1 %

SKY opened at $81.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $81.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skyline Champion

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.