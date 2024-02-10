Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $318,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

