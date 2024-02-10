Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,083,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $78.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

