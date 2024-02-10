Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after purchasing an additional 827,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Ternium by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 316,432 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 43.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 231,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its position in Ternium by 4.2% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 583,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $37.53 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

