Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 19,436 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 40.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,091,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $16,808,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

HL stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.19.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

