Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $341,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $639,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.