Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $741,204.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690,616 shares in the company, valued at $30,676,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LFST opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LFST

About LifeStance Health Group

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.