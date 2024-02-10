Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after buying an additional 13,284,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 268.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after buying an additional 4,514,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,820,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.43. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kosmos Energy

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.