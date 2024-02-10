Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Purchases C$27,456.00 in Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 6,400 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$27,456.00.
David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 24,100 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$106,522.00.
- On Friday, January 12th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 2,000 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.71 per share, with a total value of C$9,420.00.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 600 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.09 per share, with a total value of C$3,054.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 800 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$4,664.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 1,300 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.86 per share, with a total value of C$7,618.00.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:KEI opened at C$4.00 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.46.
About Kolibri Global Energy
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
