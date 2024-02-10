Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Lear worth $25,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Lear by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lear by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lear by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.22.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

