Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.