Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.87.

LSPD opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

